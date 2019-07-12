Car swamped, flooding seen on Alabama island ahead of Barry

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As Tropical Storm Barry is forecast to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend, water was already flooding Dauphin Island on Friday.

The roadway on Dauphin Island’s West End was flooded Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

Also, a car got stuck in beach sand and was completely flooded after being caught in water near Tonty Court.

Some beach-goers managed to help the driver of a stuck SUV. The vehicle was caught in deep sand and water along a road on Dauphin Island.

Bienville Boulevard has been closed to the public at Sehoy Street.

Photos from the east side of Dauphin Island earlier in the day did not show flooding in that area.

The flooded car and a flooded road. WKRG image

