RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh for all of central North Carolina as storms move through the state late Friday.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to to 6 a.m. Saturday. NWS Raleigh says south winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts that could reach up to 45 mph.

The advisory covers 31 NC counties in the Triangle as well as the Triad. Several cities and towns are affected, including Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Rocky Mount and Roanoke Rapids, among others.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured outdoor objects, and potential impacts include fallen tree limbs. Power outages could also occur. Motorists are also advised to drive with caution, especially those in high profile vehicles.

Triangle-area NC counties under wind advisory