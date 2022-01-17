Chance of another round of winter weather in central NC by the end of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Yes, central North Carolina has a chance for snow by the end of the week. But before we jump to conclusions, let’s take a moment to talk about where a low-pressure system needs to be for us to get snow.

Imagine you take an area of low pressure and slice it up into four parts. The two parts on the eastern side are warmer. It’s here where we are more likely to get rain or a mix of rain and snow.

The two parts on the western side are the cold side. It’s here where we have the best chance for snow, especially if we fall in the top left part of the low (meteorologists call it the northwest quadrant).

I bring this up because a slight shift either to the west or east has a big impact on not only what kind of wintry weather we’ll have, but also how much.

So, about this weekend. Yes, the chance for snow is once again returning to the forecast, but because the location of the low pressure is still largely unknown, it’s tricky to nail down exactly how much snow we could see, or if we get another round of mixed precipitation like this past weekend.

Another wrinkle in this next potential round for winter weather is the cold front. A strong cold front will slide through Thursday, bringing downright frigid air for central North Carolina. While this can sometimes create snow for us, it’s not always the best setup for significant, winter wonderland snow.

But in addition to the cold front, an area of low pressure is expected to develop along that cold front and slide north. Models are not in agreement with timing or amounts because of these small-scale factors.

This is why winter weather in central North Carolina is often tricky and seems like it changes every day. It’s variable and very dependent on small-scale changes.

So, we may be talking about another chance for snow by the end of the week. If it’s only tied to cold air behind the front, the totals will be low. If low pressure develops and slides off our coast, we could have decent snow totals or even another round of a wintry mix.

It’s too early to say exactly, so we’ll keep tracking it for you here on CBS 17.