Part of a tree down on a home on Hadley Court in Fayetteville Sunday. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in central North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, there were reports of damage and power outages.

In Fayetteville, there were power outages reported downtown, a tree fell on a home and a metal roof was ripped off a shed around 2:30 p.m.

A home was damaged on Hadley Court when a large tree split and a large part of it landed on the house, which is located just south of downtown Fayetteville.

Parts of the metal roof landed on nearby railroad tracks in Fayetteville. As of 3 p.m., there were nearly 3,000 outages in Fayetteville, most of them near downtown.

Elsewhere, there were about 1,000 power outages in southern Wake County and another 1,000 southwest of Goldsboro.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

About 600 Duke Energy customers in Dunn were without power as of 3 p.m.