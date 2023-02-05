RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dense fog advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina Sunday night, and will remain in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter mile so expect commutes Sunday night as well as Monday morning to be impacted.

The lowest visibility is expected to be along and east of U.S. 1, but everyone should prepare for developing fog through the morning.

Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to areas of more dense fog. Drivers should also travel at reduced speeds and use low-beam headlights only.

The advisory includes Wake, Durham, Granville, Vance, Warren, Chatham, Lee, Moore and Cumberland counties.

Fog on Sunday night near Cary. NCDOT photo

