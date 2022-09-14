RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression Seven strengthened Wednesday night to become Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said that satellite data indicated the depression strengthened with maximum winds estimated to be near 50 miles per hour. A depression becomes a tropical storm when winds are 39 mph or greater.

Tropical Depression Seven only formed Wednesday morning, but has strengthened rapidly Wednesday night to give it to tropical storm status.

The forecast track of the system will continue to bring it westward in the north Caribbean later this weekend. While in the Caribbean, the storm will encounter several islands that could have an impact on whether or not the system strengthens or remains a tropical system at all. Challenges of dry air and strong upper-level winds that could weaken the system also remain.

Where the system goes next week is still up in the air.

A turn to the north is possible next week, but when that turn happens is the big question that will impact if the storm impacts the east coast.

North Carolina and the rest of the east coast will have a better idea to where the storm eventually will go by Friday or Saturday or this week.