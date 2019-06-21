Durham hit hard as storms move through central NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Strong storms moved through Durham Thursday evening, taking down trees and power lines.

A large branch came down onto Oliver Collier’s Hugo Street home.

“I jumped up and ran into the kitchen,” Collier said.

That branch put a hole in his roof.













Collier lives there with his partner. He said they’d spent a lot of time on their front yard. Now they can’t even see it.

Over on Monk Street, Cindy Anderson’s car was damaged.

“I heard cracking and then I looked out the window and saw the branch cracking and falling over on top of my car,” Anderson said.

Anderson bought it just over a year ago. She’s still paying it off.

“I’m going to be without a car for a little but I’ve got lots of friends and family that will help me,” Anderson said.

She also has insurance.

“The wind was up pretty good and it was raining in sheets, and all of sudden I was standing in the door watching everything and I heard a snap and all the power went right out,” Howard Haskins said.

Haskins lives on Raven Street. He was trying to cook dinner instead he’s watching crews work.

He hopes they get the power restored soon.

