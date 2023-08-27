RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning was issued for several counties in central North Carolina Sunday night — including the towns and cities of Chapel Hill, Durham, Sanford and Pittsboro.

The warnings were issued at 9 p.m. and expire at midnight or 12:15 a.m. Monday depending on the county, according to the National Weather Service.

“Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Flash flood warnings until midnight are for Chatham, Durham and central Orange counties, the weather service said.

Southeast of Raleigh the rainfall was worse with at least 2 inches of rain already reported.

The counties warned until early Monday are south-central Chatham, west-central Harnett, Lee County and northeastern Moore.

“Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” forecasters said in the warnings.