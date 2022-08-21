RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas north and east of Raleigh.

The warning was issued at 3:14 p.m. for east-central Nash, Edgecombe and northeastern Wilson counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 3:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 15 mph, the weather service warned.

Officials said there were 60 mph wind gusts in the storms.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Towns in the path of the severe storms include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Conetoe, Speed, Leggett and Kingsboro.