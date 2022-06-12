RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, and an excessive heat watch has been issued for nine central North Carolina counties in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

Heat index values are expected to range from 105-109 degrees on Monday, and will range from 110-115 degrees on Tuesday.

Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Sampson and Wake counties will have very high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

“Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

Some preventative measures for heat-related illness include drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and staying out of the sun if possible.