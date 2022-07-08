RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe thunderstorm warnings and a flash flood warning were issued Friday evening for areas of central North Carolina.

The flash flood warning was issued at 6:24 p.m. for southern Durham County until 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said up to three inches of rain had fallen and up to two more inches of rain are possible in the warning area.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Areas impacted include Durham, Chapel Hill, Bethesda, Parkwood, Research Triangle, Rollingview Marina, Falls Lake and Jordan Lake.

The severe thunderstorm warning area of parts of Wake and Johnston Counties.

Just two minutes later, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 7:15 p.m. for east-central Wake and northeastern Johnston counties, the weather service said.

The warning was triggered by a severe thunderstorm near Clayton, or 13 miles southeast of Raleigh, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Forecasters said 60 mph winds could damage roofs, siding and trees.

Areas impacted include Smithfield, Clayton, Zebulon, Knightdale, Selma, Wendell, Emit, Flowers and Buckhorn Reservoir.