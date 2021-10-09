Flash Flood Warning for Wake County until 8:45 a.m.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for Wake County until 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Doppler radar is indicating thunderstorms have already produced between one and three inches in the county, with heavy rain continuing to fall.

The thunderstorms are producing flash floods and can be life threatening. Flooding can come from creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets as well as underpasses.

If you see pooling water, turn around, do not drive through standing water. Water can be deeper than it appears.

