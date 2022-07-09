RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for parts of central North Carolina Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 6:38 p.m. for central Wake, southeastern Orange, southern Durham and northeastern Chatham counties. The warning is set to expire at 10 p.m.

Between one and two inches of rain has already fallen, and one to three more inches of rain are possible, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service says the impact includes life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Areas affected include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Wake Forest, Bethesda and Gorman.