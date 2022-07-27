RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for Chatham County.

At 8:47 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for northwestern Chatham County. The warning is set to expire at 10:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and an additional inch of rain is possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin.

The impact includes life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The alert says to turn around when encountering flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Sutphin is the only impacted location.