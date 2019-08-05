Flash flood warning issued for part of Wilson County as 2 inches of rain already reported

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning was issued for part of Wilson County, including the town of Wilson, on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Just after 8 p.m., the weather service issued the warning and reported two inches of rain had already fallen in the warning area.
Another inch of rain was possible by 9 p.m., which would cause flooding “to begin shortly,” the weather service said.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilson, Lucama and Black Creek.
The warning is in effect until 11 p.m.
