GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — As several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued late Friday afternoon, a flash flood warning was also issued for part of Wayne County, according to the National Weather Service.

Just after 7:30 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for east-central Wayne County, the weather service said.

Up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen as torrential rain moved through the area, the warning said.

Another 2 inches of rain is possible Friday evening as the storms continue, the weather service said.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Officials said the impact could be “life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

Areas included in the warning are Goldsboro and Elroy. The warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m.