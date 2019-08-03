Roads closed in Cary, Apex after Flash Flood Warning issued for Wake, Chatham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued Friday evening for parts of Wake and Chatham counties after about 2 inches of rain fell in a short time, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding was reported on U.S. 64 near N.C. 55 in Wake County near Apex, according to the N.C. DOT. Flooding also closed High House Road at Cary Parkway in both directions, police said.

In Apex, the 1400 block of Kelly Road was closed along with one lane of U.S. 64 near N.C. 540 toll road. Other roads closed in Apex included Jenks Road at NC. 55, U.S. Highway 64 at N.C. 55, and Olive Chapel Road near Pearson Farms.

VIDEO: Live video of the CBS 17 Weather Beast in Wake County

Cary police also said to avoid these areas: Lagault Drive from Davis to the traffic circle, James Jackson near Darrington Drive and Cary Parkway at West High Street. Kelly Road near Publix and

As of 8 p.m., Doppler radar indicated a slow-moving thunderstorm producing flooding across the warned area, the weather service said.

“Up to two inches of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches per hour are possible in the warned area during the next hour or so, forecasters said.

The warning is in effect until 11 p.m.

In Raleigh, flooding was seen earlier near Union Station in downtown. Water in the area rose in 15 minutes. Some drivers went through the rising water, while others decided to turn around. Signs now say the road is closed to through traffic.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Rdu International, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Crosswinds Campground, Lake Wheeler and William B. Umstead State Park.

