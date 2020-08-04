Flash flood warning issued for Wayne, Sampson, Harnett, Cumberland and Johnston counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning was issued for several counties east of Raleigh as Hurricane Isaias hit the North Carolina coast and moved inland late Monday.

The flash flood warning was issued at 11:40 p.m. for Wayne, Sampson, Harnett, Cumberland and Johnston counties.

The National Weather Service reported that at 11:40 p.m. Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

“As much as one to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: