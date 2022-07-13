RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning Wednesday night for two central North Carolina counties.

At 8:08 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southwestern Durham and southeastern Orange counties. The warning is set to expire at 11:15 p.m.

Up to three inches of rain have fallen and an additional inch can be expected.

The impact includes life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The impacted locations include Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Jordan Lake.

The National Weather Service says to turn around when encountering flooded roads and exercise caution at night.