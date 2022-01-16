Flights into, out of RDU canceled as winter storms move through Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cancellations are piling up Sunday morning for flights going through Raleigh-Durham International Airport as winter storms impact the Triangle.

RDU’s flight status tracker showed 87 departures canceled as of 6:15 a.m. More than 64 arrivals had been canceled, as well.

More than 1,000 flights at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had been canceled as American Airlines preemptively nixed flights from midnight through 5 p.m. Sunday. Many flights from RDU go through Charlotte.

Ice and rain are the biggest concerns in central North Carolina as the storms move through Sunday. Up to a third of an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The area is under a winter storm warning until midnight.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency ahead of the weather event.