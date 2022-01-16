Flights into, out of RDU canceled as winter storms move through Triangle

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cancellations are piling up Sunday morning for flights going through Raleigh-Durham International Airport as winter storms impact the Triangle.

RDU’s flight status tracker showed 87 departures canceled as of 6:15 a.m. More than 64 arrivals had been canceled, as well.

More than 1,000 flights at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had been canceled as American Airlines preemptively nixed flights from midnight through 5 p.m. Sunday. Many flights from RDU go through Charlotte.

Ice and rain are the biggest concerns in central North Carolina as the storms move through Sunday. Up to a third of an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The area is under a winter storm warning until midnight.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency ahead of the weather event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories