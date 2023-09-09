RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for the west central part of Wake County until 1 p.m.

According to forecasters, “life threatening flash flooding” is expected due to the amount of heavy rain produced by morning thunderstorms.

Areas under the flash flood warning include Raleigh, Cary, RDU International Airport, Morrisville, Research Triangle, William B. Umstead State Park and Carpenter.

NWS Raleigh also put parts of Wake and Durham counties under a flood advisory late Saturday morning.

The advisory is due to heavy rain from morning thunderstorms and is in effect until 12:30 p.m.

Locations affected include Raleigh, Durham Cary, Garner, RDU International Airport, Morrisville, William B. Umstead State Park, Research Triangle, Lake Wheeler, Carpenter and Jordan Lake.

According to NWS Raleigh, up to an inch more rain is possible in the areas under the flash flood warning and flood advisory.

Rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are most at risk of flooding.

Forecasters remind people to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.” According to the advisory, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.