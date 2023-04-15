CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood warning has been issued for the Neuse River that could affect Johnston County, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the alert at 7:48 a.m. and said the Neuse River, near Clayton, could flood and affect all of Johnston County.

Friday was an active weather day across central North Carolina with severe storms that produced damaging wind gusts and golf ball-sized hail.

Rain returned Friday morning, paused mid-day, and poured again Friday night.

It put North Carolina in a ‘Marginal Risk’ on the severe weather scale until about midnight Friday. The flood warning is likely a result of leftover rain.

An update from the weather service is expected by 8 p.m., it said.