Flood watch issued for central NC with up to 3 inches of rain expected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for areas of central North Carolina including Wake and Durham counties.

The watch was issued as up to three inches of rain are expected through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The flood watch goes into effect starting at midnight Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the watch said.

The watch means that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

The watch area includes Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Sampson, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson counties.

“Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the central North Carolina late this evening and overnight, as an area of low pressure and cold front cross the region,” the flood watch said.