RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood watch was issued for central North Carolina Sunday morning by the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
The flood watch was issued at 9:59 a.m. and will be in effect through late Sunday night. The counties impacted include:
- Chatham
- Cumberland
- Durham
- Edgecombe
- Franklin
- Granville
- Halifax
- Harnett
- Hoke
- Johnston
- Lee
- Moore
- Nash
- Orange
- Person
- Sampson
- Vance
- Wake
- Warren
- Wilson
Cities impacted include Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Cary, Aberdeen, Oxford, Durham, Sanford, Smithfield, Angier, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Roanoke Rapids, Goldsboro, Raleigh, Clayton, Wake Forest and Raeford.
The National Weather Service said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, creeks and other flood-prone locations.