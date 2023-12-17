RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood watch was issued for central North Carolina Sunday morning by the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The flood watch was issued at 9:59 a.m. and will be in effect through late Sunday night. The counties impacted include:

Chatham

Cumberland

Durham

Edgecombe

Franklin

Granville

Halifax

Harnett

Hoke

Johnston

Lee

Moore

Nash

Orange

Person

Sampson

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wilson

Cities impacted include Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Cary, Aberdeen, Oxford, Durham, Sanford, Smithfield, Angier, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Roanoke Rapids, Goldsboro, Raleigh, Clayton, Wake Forest and Raeford.

The National Weather Service said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, creeks and other flood-prone locations.