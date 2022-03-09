RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The week may have started with temperatures in the 80s on Monday, but it will end Saturday with a strong cold front that will bring the threat of severe weather to central North Carolina.

The system will start to wind up Thursday in Texas with rain and snow in the Midwest. When it reaches central North Carolina Saturday morning, it will be in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms with the threat of severe weather.

Parts of central North Carolina are already under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, which is a 1 on the 1-5 threat scale. Damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado are possible Saturday morning.

The storms will move through quickly and the second half of Saturday will be windy, dry and clearing as temperatures drop drastically.

Lows Sunday morning will drop all the way into the mid to lower 20s, giving the entire area freezing temperatures.

Sunday will stay dry and chilly before a big warm up next week that will have us in the 70s by mid week.