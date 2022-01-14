Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency ahead of NC weekend winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the impending weekend weather.

The wintry mix, expected to bring a range of snow, sleet, ice and freezing rain, is caused crews in the Triangle to begin prepping roads as early Wednesday.

Power outages, fallen trees and traffic delays are also expected, according to CBS 17 meteorologists.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days.”

A state of emergency allows government officials to take extra measures to protect the public, NCDPS said.

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for most of the Triangle’s viewing area ahead of the major winter storm heading east towards North Carolina.

As winds shift out of the south, and rain takes over in the afternoon, any snow accumulation will be washed away – but multiple inches of snow is still expected overnight Saturday.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said the biggest concern will be possible icing on roads, with accumulation also on power lines and trees.

The wind gusts could reach as high as 20 miles per hour and the Triangle could see up to 1/3 of an inch of ice accumulation through midday leading to power outages and slick roads.

Additionally, icy spots will continue Sunday, with a similar pattern possibly stretching to Monday, with temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing.

Cooper, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, is reminding drivers who must travel in bad weather to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between them and other vehicles.

And they are reminding motorists to clear all ice or snow from his or her vehicle before traveling. If one becomes stranded, pull off the highway, remain in their vehicle and call for help.

Finally, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommended these tips to prepare for winter weather.

WJZY contributed to this report.