Hail, high winds likely as severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lee County, parts of Chatham and Moore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday afternoon for part of the Sandhills area.

As of 3:35 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warning was issued for north central Moore County, Lee County and southwestern Chatham County, according to the National Weather Service.

“At 3:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Goldston, or 8 miles northwest of Sanford, moving south at 10 mph,” the warning said.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are expected during the severe thunderstorms.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the weather service said.

Areas impacted include Sanford, Carthage, Goldston, Lemon Springs, Gum Springs, Cumnock, Tramway and Glendon.

The warning lasts until 4:30 p.m.

