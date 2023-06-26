RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning was issued while there were reports of damage along with hail and dozens of lightning strikes in central North Carolina Monday night as intense storms moved through the area.

Hail up to 1 inch was reported in Harnett and Lee counties as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for many areas. One-inch hail was also reported near the Bonnie Doone area of Fayetteville in Cumberland County, the National Weather Service said.

Just before 11 p.m., a tree fell on the rear corner of a Cary home along Haley House Lane, according to Cary police. No one was injured in the incident.

Much of the severe thunderstorms were tracking south of Raleigh Monday night.

Just after 10:50 p.m. a tree fell through a home on Rainey Drive near Anderson Creek in Harnett County, the National Weather Service said.

Several trees were reported down around 9 p.m. near Carthage in Moore County, officials said.

NC State’s Tower on Monday night.

A flash flood warning was issued for Western Harnett, Lee, and Moore counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday after up to 2 inches of rain had fallen by 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Up to 2 more inches of rain was forecast.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

A large number of lightning strikes that streaked across the sky — and also hit the ground — were reported amid the storms.

The hail was reported in the Sanford area and Buies Creek, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch set to expire at 11 p.m. was extended to 6 a.m. Tuesday.