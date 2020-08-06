Hail, wind damage, flash floods all possible as severe thunderstorms pop up in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Wake, Johnston, Franklin, Nash, and Wilson counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Zebulon just before 3:45 p.m. It was moving northeast at 15 mph, the alert said.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible in east-central Wake County, southwestern Nash County, southwestern Wilson County, northeastern Johnston County, and south-central Franklin County, the NWS said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

Then, around 4:15 p.m., the NWS issued a flash flood warning for central Harnett County until 6:15 p.m. It said thunderstorms possible of producing heavy rain were located. Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen.

