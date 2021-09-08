Hail, wind damage possible as severe thunderstorms pop up across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible as severe thunderstorms popped up around central North Carolina Wednesday night.

Just before 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a warning for Johnston County, eastern Harnett County, northwestern Wayne County, and northwestern Sampson County. The storm was near Benson and was moving northeast at 30 mph.

The warning expired at 7 p.m.

According to the warning, quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees should be expected, the NWS warned.

Another warning for Warren County, northwestern Halifax County, and northeastern Franklin County had similar warnings about wind gusts and hail. It is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

A warning covering central Cumberland County, eastern Harnett County, and northwestern Sampson County expired at 6:15 p.m.