RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday night in central North Carolina, a heat advisory is in place for nearly all of the region on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The high temperature Sunday is forecast to hit 96 degrees.

Heat index values of 105 degrees to 107 degrees are expected, forecasters said.

The advisory has been issued for every county except Person and Mecklenburg, Virginia.

A heat advisory means heat index values (the combination of heat and humidity that makes it feel hotter than the temperature) will be greater than 105 degrees.

“As you spend time outside this weekend, take frequent breaks, drink lots of water and electrolytes, find shade, and if you feel dizzy or sick, immediately go into air conditioning,” CBS 17 meteorologist Rachel Dunsing said.

The weather service warned that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Another day of 96 degrees is forecast for Monday.