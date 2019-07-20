Breaking News
Officials ID swimmer who died in Cape Fear River near Erwin

How hot was it in North Carolina on Saturday?

Severe Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As much of North Carolina was under an excessive heat warning Saturday, the high temperatures were expected to come close to 100 degrees.

But, so far, the highs across the Central North Carolina region have not set any records.

Temperatures were still very hot across much of the warning area with the highest temps in Goldsboro and Rocky Mount-Wilson, according to the National Weather Service.

As usual, the mountains were the cool spots in North Carolina with Boone only at 85 for Saturday.

Here is a list of high temps Saturday:

  • Raleigh-Durham – 95
  • Fayetteville – 96
  • Rocky Mount-Wilson – 97
  • Goldsboro – 97
  • Greensboro – 95
  • Greenville – 95
  • Elizabeth City – 95
  • Wilmington – 93
  • Charlotte – 90
  • Asheville – 88
  • Boone – 85

