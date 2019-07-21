How hot was it Sunday across North Carolina? Hotter than Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The extreme heat warning Sunday came with some yearly highs in North Carolina during the second day of a searing weekend heatwave.

The temps at RDU Airport hit 99 for the high, which is the hottest day of the year so far at that station.

Highs Saturday were a bit more tepid with no records were set and the highest temps were at 97.

But, several towns saw 99 or 98 degrees on Sunday, which was not the case Saturday.

Here is the list of highs around North Carolina for Sunday

  • RDU Airport – 99
  • Fayetteville – 98
  • Rocky Mount-Wilson – 99
  • Goldsboro – 98
  • Sanford – 96
  • Smithfield – 95
  • Clinton – 97
  • Roxboro – 95
  • Greensboro – 95
  • Charlotte – 93
  • Asheboro – 94
  • Asheville – 88

Here is a list of high temps Saturday:

  • Raleigh-Durham – 95
  • Fayetteville – 96
  • Rocky Mount-Wilson – 97
  • Goldsboro – 97
  • Greensboro – 95
  • Greenville – 95
  • Elizabeth City – 95
  • Wilmington – 93
  • Charlotte – 90
  • Asheville – 88
  • Boone – 85

