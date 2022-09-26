RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday morning Ian became a hurricane, and as of Monday evening has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour as it moves to the northwest at 13 miles per hour. This storm is moving into a favorable environment, which is also why Ian has already quickly strengthened.

Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Tuesday morning. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center also predict it will eventually become a strong category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph in the southern Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday.

Ian is forecast to slow down and eventually make landfall likely around the “Big Bend”, but landfall is also possible anywhere from Tampa up toward Panama City Beach. Ian is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and move up into northeast Georgia as a tropical depression with highest winds all the way down to 35 mph on Saturday.

North Carolina will likely have indirect impacts from Hurricane Ian in the form of heavy rain. One to three inches of rain will be possible mainly Friday night through Saturday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated over the week ahead.