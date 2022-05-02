RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We are less than one month from the official start of hurricane season, but if the past few years have taught us anything, it is that we need to always be prepared. To help get prepared, Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place during the first full week of May.

Every day during Hurricane Preparedness Week, CBS 17 will talk about a different topic that will help those get ready for whatever hurricane season may throw our way.

We’re tackling both Sunday and Monday today.

Sunday’s hurricane preparedness topic was about knowing your risk.

Here in central North Carolina, our risks are a little different than in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean hurricanes shouldn’t be taken seriously.

The central part of the state’s main risks include tornadoes that can spawn from tropical systems, strong winds and flooding. Meanwhile, along the coast, those same issues are in place, but they also have to worry about a direct landfall, in addition to storm surge flooding and dangerous rip currents.

Nick Petro, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said even though we’re far enough away from the ocean to avoid direct impacts, water is still our biggest concern.

“The number one thing when we think of tropical storms and hurricanes, residents of central North Carolina need to think water and flooding, and know what to do when flooding impacts us in this area,” he said.

That brings us to Monday’s topic: evacuation.

In central North Carolina, typically residents don’t have to evacuate in the same way those along the coast might according to their zones. Getting toward higher ground during flooding, however, may be a good idea for some.

If that is the case, make sure you have supplies ready to go, and don’t forget about your pets. Planning several routes is key. Remember, you may not have to travel far to be safe.

“Widespread evacuations are not necessarily the case here in Central North Carolina,” Petro said. “There may be a few residents whose home has gone underwater in the past might want to think about finding a place to stay during a future hurricane.”

Hurricane season is a little different for us farther inland, but you can never be too prepared. Looking ahead to Tuesday, we’re talking about the all-important hurricane kit. Even if you think you know, it’s never a bad idea to even get a refresher.