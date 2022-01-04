‘It’s been a grind’: Nearly 30K Duke Energy customers remain without power in NC after winter storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers remained without power Tuesday morning after a winter storm brought strong winds, heavy rain, and snow to North Carolina.

As of Tuesday morning, Duke Energy said 28,689 customers were without power across the state. There were 2,535 active outages.

A large outage in the Salisbury area may not have power restored until midnight, the power company estimated.

“In our hardest-hit communities where damage is extensive and access is hindered by challenging terrain or poor conditions, a small percentage of homes and business could extend beyond our initial estimates,” Duke Energy said. “We greatly appreciate your patience.”

Jeff Brooks, an official with Duke Energy, said crews made good progress on restoring power to many communities when the weather cleared Monday.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Chapel Hill area had more than 2,000 without power. Another 830 were without power in the Durham area. Most of Raleigh’s outages were fixed, the outage map showed.

“These are very small outages scattered all around the regions, so it takes a lot of crews to be able to get those restorations done,” he said.

Brooks said crews will be working throughout the day Tuesday to get the power back on.

“Charlotte is looking very good,” he added. “With some good weather, we should have a very positive day.”

Brooks said the majority of outages stemmed from fallen trees and limbs due to the high winds and saturated ground.

“It’s been a grind. It’s been challenging work. But we’re getting ahead of it and I think, ya know, we’ll be able to wrap things up for most everybody across the state today,” he added.

Officials said residents can call 800-769-3766 or click here to report an outage.

Call Duke Energy or 911 for any safety hazards. Don’t touch any power lines, officials said.