‘Last hurrah’ – Secondary severe weather season expected in central NC before cooldown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lightning, thunder, and tornadoes — we so often associate this bad weather with spring, but we have a secondary severe weather season around the time we start thinking about sweaters and pumpkin patches. Basically, right now!

“Every season is different, but it’s somewhere during that October period, and it’s usually a week or two,” explained Brandon Locklear, Senior Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “But we’re all accustomed to having one last hurrah is what we call it around here.”

Locklear said while our fall severe weather season is short, it still packs a punch even as we transition into cooler months.

“We can still have enough warm air, and enough of what we call instability as you have the strong clashes of the cold air and the warm air mass interacting with the southern portion of the United States,” he said.

In fact, North Carolina has a history of November tornadoes. On Nov. 28, 1988, one of the strongest tornadoes in North Carolina history touched down north of Raleigh and stayed on the ground for more than 80 miles.

In November 1992, another long-track, violent tornado ripped through Johnston, Wilson, and Edgecombe counties. Multiple tornadoes impacted the coastal plane in November 2008.

While you may be gearing up for fall, when it comes to severe weather, don’t let your guard down.

“Even though we’re starting to need those sweaters, starting to need those jackets, people need to continue to maintain and have that safety action plan,” Locklear says.