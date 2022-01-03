Let it snow! Triangle sees first snowfall in almost a year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Triangle got its first taste of snow in almost a year on Monday.

Monday’s snowfall came two days after temperatures were in the high 70s. It marked the first time the Raleigh area got snow since Jan. 28, 2021. Of course, with the recent warm temperatures, the snow didn’t accumulate.

Snow was seen falling steadily outside of the CBS 17 studio near Six Forks and Wake Forest roads. Crews and viewers also saw snowfall in Durham and north of the Triangle in Person County.

Historically, the month of January accounts for half of the annual snowfall in central North Carolina. While snow made its way down in January 2021, the last time the Triangle saw significant snow was December 2018. Almost 9 inches were measured at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Dec. 9-10, 2018.

Over the last 50 years, winters in the Triangle have warmed by more than 4 degrees. This may not seem like much, but Dr. Kenneth Kunkel with North Carolina State University said it’s significant.