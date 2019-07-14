Lightning sparks fire in mansion at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington fire crews responded to a fire Saturday afternoon on Masonboro Sound Road.

Assistant Chief Thomas Robinson with the Wilmington Fire Department confirms the home’s chimney was struck by lightning, resulting in a fire in the wall and under the floor.

Firefighters fought the blaze on multiple levels of the house and had to tear into floors and walls to fully extinguish the flames.

Units arrived just two minutes after the 911 call was received.

New Hanover County crews were called to assist and EMS was called to the scene as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

Wilmington fire wasn’t the only department to respond to lightning-related calls Saturday. Southport fire responded to a call about a boat being struck by lightning and also assisted St. James Fire Department with a house fire from lightning.

