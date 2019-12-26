Many cars flooded just before Christmas as Charleston breaks daily record set in 1941

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry experienced some wet weather throughout the day Monday. With the combination of rainfall and high tides, the Holy City experienced dozens of road closures.

The National Weather Service announced that Monday’s rainfall in Charleston of 3.51 inches beat the daily record set in 1941 of 2.93 inches. Officials expected that number to continue to climb with more rain expected into the early morning.

According to Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff, many vehicles tried to drive through the floodwaters and were stuck.

“I’m very proud of our first responders,” says Scaff. “They were standing by to assist those motorists in distress and they were able to get there in no time.”

As of late in the day, only one road closure remained — Gordon Street at 12th Avenue. The biggest concern at this time is oversaturated soil. According to the National Weather Service, trees are more easily knocked over out of wet ground.

Officials are continuing to stay alert as this weather passes through.

