Nash County deputies form ‘cut team’ to deal with downed trees during severe weather

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it’s ready for winter weather over the next day or so. That includes preparations by members of its so-called “cut team.”

The eight-member team includes deputies that have special skills in dealing with trees that might have fallen across roads.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said members of his department came to him about four years ago with the idea. Some of them had experience with equipment like chainsaws in their personal lives.

“It was just something that some of the deputies came and (said), ‘We have good proficiency in this,” Stone told CBS 17 Thursday.

The team deploys chainsaws and other equipment to help deal with debris in the aftermath of weather events. Stone sees it as an extra layer of help, on top of what road crews from the state Department of Transportation can offer on the county’s hundreds of miles of roads.

“You’re going down the road, you come around the curve, there’s a tree in the road,” Stone said. “It’s something that, we can cut it, move it, and go on to the next thing.”

Since its inception, the team has responded to the aftermath of natural disasters in other parts of North Carolina, too — including in the wake of at least one hurricane.

Sgt. Tony Cameron, a deputy on the team, said he sees it as a way to give back to the community while on the job.

“It’s something I can do individually using my skillset that I already known – that I’ve been trained,” Cameron said. “It’s another way I can help out.”