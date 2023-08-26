RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday for several central North Carolina counties due to high heat index values.

The counties affected are Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland. Cities in the advisory area include Goldsboro, Fayetteville, Clinton, Laurinburg, Spring Lake, Hope Mills, Camp Mackall, Wagram, Raeford and Roseboro.

According to forecasters, heat index values up to around 105 could occur on Saturday afternoon.

People in these areas are at risk for heat illnesses due to hot temperatures and high humidity. The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

They also remind people to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Those who must work or spend time outside are advised to take extra precautions such as wearing light and loose-fitting clothing if possible and take freaking rest breaks in the shade or a room with air conditioning.

If someone is showing signs of heat stroke, emergency services should be called.