RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Tropical Storm Ophelia moves across parts of North Carolina, the National Weather Service in Raleigh has put more counties in the central part of the state under a flood watch Saturday.

The flood watch is effective through Saturday evening. Counties under the flood watch include Wake, Durham, Person, Granville, Harnett and Cumberland.

Cities affected include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Creedmoor, Oxford, Lillington, Rougemont, Buies Creek, Roxboro, Erwin, Spring Lake, Angier and Dunn.

Heavy rain is expected in this areas as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves north-northwest from the landfall location near Emerald Isle. According to forecasters, up to two to five inches of rain are expected in the areas under flood watch, with higher amounts possible locally.

On Friday, NWS Raleigh put other parts of central North Carolina — all to the east of Wake County — on a flood watch through Saturday evening. That watch is still currently in effect.

Many of those areas were also put under a tropical storm warning Friday. That warning is also still in effect as of Saturday morning.