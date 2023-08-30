RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued tropical storm warnings for multiple central North Carolina counties ahead of Idalia‘s anticipated arrival.

A little after 11 a.m. Wednesday, tropical storm warnings were issued for Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson counties. The warning is set to expire late Thursday night.

Locations affected include Fayetteville, Fort Liberty, Clinton and Raeford.

According to the NWS, the latest local forecasts show affected areas could experience sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Due to the uncertainty in the track, size and intensity of the storm as it continues to track toward North Carolina, however, some areas may have the potential for 39-57 mile per hour winds.

Impacts may include wind damage to porches, roofs, awnings, and unanchored homes in addition to trees, poles and signs.

Other watches and warnings in effect ahead of Idalia

Nearly all of central North Carolina, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham and Johnston counties, are under a flood watch from 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, no tornado watches or warnings have been issued in central North Carolina, but a tornado watch is in effect for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender and Columbus counties in the coastal southeastern part of the state.