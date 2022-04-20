RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University researchers are predicting an active upcoming hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean based on its report released Wednesday.

N.C. State predicted the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will see 17-21 named hurricanes, up from the long-term average of 11, a news release said.

The university also said of those possible 21 storms, up to nine could grow strong enough to become full-strength hurricanes, and as many as five becoming damaging. The historical average is three lower (six).

The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are also involved in this Atlantic area, and Lian Xie, a professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at the college, said the gulf could see three to six.

On average, it sees one major hurricane, the news release said.

The release also said Xie obtains N.C. State’s predictions based on more than 100 years of historical data on Atlantic Ocean hurricane positions and intensity, as well as other variables, such as weather patterns and sea-surface temperatures.

In 2021, the region saw 21 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major storms.

The hurricane season begins June 1 and will end Nov. 30.