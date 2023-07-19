TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Nash County after a tornado hit the area.

A tornado touched down seven miles northeast of Rocky Mount at 12:37 p.m. with winds traveling at 30 mph.

According to Duke Energy’s website, 1,033 customers are without power on both sides of Interstate 95 near the Town of Red Oak which is about 12 miles northwest of Rocky Mount.

All lanes of I-95 are closed near Rocky Mount between Exits 138 (U.S. 64) and 141 (N.C. 43) due to a road obstruction, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

Travelers are advised to stay alert while in the area.

CBS 17 is working to find out more information. Check back for updates.