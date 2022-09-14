RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the National Hurricane Center, the 2018 hurricane season was expected to be active with a 70 percent chance of 10-16 named storms including up to four major hurricanes.

However, by the midpoint of the season, only five named systems had formed, and it was turning out to be a relatively quiet season by most standards.

As the calendar turned to Sept., that would quickly change.

Tropical Storm Florence was tracking across the Atlantic on Sept. 1st and showing signs of rapid intensification.

By Sept. 5th, it had strengthened into a strong Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds over 130 miles per hour.

Florence’s intensity would vary greatly through its westward track, though, as it briefly encountered an unfavorable environment in the Central Atlantic.

Hurricane Florence would weaken into a tropical storm on Sept. 7th, but quickly reorganized Sept. 8th.

The Sept. 8th evening update from the National Hurricane Center forecasted Florence to make landfall in the Carolinas as a Category 3 hurricane.

For the first time ever, the state ordered evacuations of all North Carolina barrier islands.

As Florence was nearing the coast, the system began to slow down and its maximum sustained winds decreased.

However, the slow movement was worrying forecasters and demonstrated a major risk for widespread, historic flooding.

The National Hurricane Center increased the rain forecast to a devastating 15-25 inches of rain with isolated locations around three feet.

Finally, Florence made landfall at Wrightsville Beach at 8 a.m. as a Category 1 hurricane. Over the next 12 hours, it only moved about 65 miles inland.

Florence was often referred to as a “slow motion disaster” thanks to its extremely slow movement inland.

This resulted in the same locations getting impacted the worst over a four-day stretch.

In the end, Florence produced 44 tornadoes, historic flooding and widespread wind damage. Florence is credited with $24.3 billion in damage.

Sadly, 53 fatalities were reported from Florence. Most were from people in flood waters during the extraordinary rainfall.