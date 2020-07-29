Part of Wake County under a severe thunderstorm warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Wake County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Springs. It was nearly stationary, the alert said.
Penny-sized hail and 60 mph gusts are possible, according to the NWS.
Affected areas include Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Lake Wheeler, and New Hill.
“Straight-line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly,” the NWS warned.
