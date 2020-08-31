Parts of Wake, Johnston counties under flash flood warning until 10 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Wake County and other areas in central North Carolina are under a flash flood warning until 10 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

South-central Wake County, southwestern Johnston County, and Harnett County fall under the advisory. Just before 7 p.m., radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain that were located mostly between Angier and Clayton, the alert said.

The NWS said 2 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the alert said just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Affected areas include Clayton, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Lillington, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Erwin, Coats, Four Oaks, and Buies Creek.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the warning said.

