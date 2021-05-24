Parts of Wayne, Wilson counties under severe thunderstorm warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Wayne and Wilson counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as storms move through the area Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm was located north of Goldsboro near Fremont, the NWS said around 5:30 p.m. It was moving south at 25 mph.

Penny-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible in northeastern Wayne County and southeastern Wilson County.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the NWS warning said.

The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m.